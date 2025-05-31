Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Udhampur district police have taken stringent action against those involved in narcotics from January to May this year. A total of 44 cases have been registered and 62 accused were arrested under the NDPS and PIT NDPS/PSA Acts, according to an official statement.

Sixteen vehicles used in drug trafficking were also seized, along with the closure of four pharmacy shops for violations related to H1 drugs.

In a significant crackdown on financial assets, 35 bank accounts of drug peddlers amounting to Rs 16,70,703 were frozen. A total of Rs 2.07 crore worth of contraband was seized during this period. Moreover, properties valued at Rs 4.19 crore were attached, including residential buildings, vehicles, and commercial properties linked to NDPS and bovine smuggling cases.

Moreover, the police also successfully secured convictions against 27 drug peddlers in 20 cases from the courts, which marks a professional approach towards case investigation and prosecution.

Udhampur Police are in hot pursuit to eradicate the drug menace and ensure a drug-free society.

Earlier this week, Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and three packets of heroin during separate search operations along the Punjab border in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Amritsar districts.

Acting on intelligence, BSF and Punjab Police seized the drone and three packets of suspected heroin from farming fields near the border villages.

A joint search operation by the Border Security Force and Punjab Police led to the recovery of one packet of suspected heroin, weighing 550.18 grams, from a farming field near Mehdipur village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

"Yesterday evening, a search operation by BSF in collaboration with Punjab Police in the suspected area culminated in the recovery of one Packet of suspected heroin (gross weight: 550.18 grams) from a farming field adjacent to village Mehdipur of district Tarn Taran," the BSF said in an official statement. (ANI)

