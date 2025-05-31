Jaipur, May 31: BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday said that Operation Sindoor has once again demonstrated India's strength, military capability, and the "decisive leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He asserted that the country feels proud and secure under his leadership.

Addressing party workers during his one-day visit to Jaipur, Nadda said the success of Operation Sindoor, in which nine terrorist hideouts were destroyed in 22 minutes, reflects India's strategic resolve and the bravery of its armed forces. Operation Sindoor Has Not Ended; if There Is Any Attack, Enemy Will Have To Pay Bigger Price, Says PM Narendra Modi in West Bengal (Watch Video).

"Pakistan's surrender is proof of the strength of our Army and the leadership capacity of Prime Minister Modi," he told party workers gathered at the Jaipur airport. "Be it surgical strikes, air strikes or Operation Sindoor - India has made it clear that if anyone dares to harm us, the answer will be given by entering their territory," he said. Operation Sindoor: BSF Targeted 76 Pakistani Posts, 42 FDLs, Destroyed 3 Terror Launch Pads in Retaliatory Action.

Nadda added that Operation Sindoor is not over and will continue as long as Pakistan harbours hostile intentions. "Under Prime Minister Modi, the nation feels proud and safe. The country today is moving forward with new definitions and dimensions of national security," he further said. He congratulated the armed forces, and extended gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for what he called a "new era of bold and clear national security policy".