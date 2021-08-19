Bhubaneswar, Aug 19 (PTI) The UGC has granted recognition to Kalahandi University, Bhawanipatna in Odisha and included the institute in its list of varsities, an official said on Thursday.

The Odisha government had notified the Government College (Autonomous), Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district as a state university in July last year.

In a letter to the registrar of the institute, the University Grants Commission on Wednesday said the college, which had started its journey in 1960, has been established as Kalahandi University with effect from September 1, 2020, under the Odisha Universities Act, the official said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had on Wednesday announced that the recognition to the institute as a university was given under the UGC Act 1956.

This will help meet the expectations and aspirations of students in Kalahandi, a tribal-dominated area, and also in the surrounding districts.

“The name of the varsity has been included in the list of universities established as per section 2(f) of the UGC Act,” the official said.

The new university is empowered to award degrees by conducting courses through its departments and affiliated colleges in regular mode with approval of the statutory councils, the letter said.

The institute will operate only within the territorial jurisdiction allotted to it and is not allowed to start any off-campus centre beyond the specified zone, the UGC said in its communication to the university authorities.

No programme should be offered through franchising agreements with private institutions, it said.

MPhil and PhD courses can be conducted as per the provisions of the UGC, while no open or distance learning or online programmes shall be started without prior recognition of the commission, the letter added.

The official said the university would be fit to receive central grants if it provides necessary information regarding the proposal.

