Pune, August 19: A 40-year-old farmer was allegedly murdered in Maharashtra’s Pune district on August 15. The incident took place at Nhavare village of the district. The deceased have been identified as Kanifnath Savata Pandharkar. His body was recovered on the morning of August 16. On the basis of the complainant being filked by the deceased’s wife Anjali, the police have arrested two accused, including a minor. Maharashtra Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Killed for Objecting 'Mad' Remark in Pune; Two Arrested.

The arrested accused have been identified as 26-year-old contract labourer Dadabhau Wagh and his 17-year-old relative. The two allegedly murdered Kanifnath during a brawl after they got drunk. The deceased had a birthday on August 15. According to a report published in The Indian Express, Kafinath dropped his wife at their farm in Khandale on his bike on Sunday.

However, after she called her a while later, the deceased’s phone was out of reach. His body was recovered on Monday morning with brutal head injuries. Kafinath’s face was also disfigured. Anjali registered the complaint at the Shirur police station. In the initial investigation, it was found out that the deceased was bludgeoned to death with a heavy rock. Maharashtra Shocker: 18-Year-Old Man Kills Mother After Petty Fight in Palghar; Arrested.

During the initial probe, the police did an analysis of electronic footprint. It was revealed that Kafinath spent his afternoon with two people. The police then detained Wagh and his minor relative. During the interrogation, it was found out that the Wagh, along with his relative allegedly, murdered Kafinath during a drunken brawl.

The minor accused will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. A case was registered against the two accused under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Notably, Wagh was also accused in a murder case dated back to 2016. The deceased was a resident of Khandale village in Shirur taluka of Pune district.

