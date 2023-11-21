By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): The curriculum of the National Eligibility Test--eligibility examination compulsory for candidates planning teaching jobs in higher educational institutions--will be revised, informed UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday.

The revision of the syllabus of UGC-NET has been decided in a meeting held on November 3, Kumar told ANI over the phone.

UGC will form an expert committee and undertake this exercise. "Candidates will be given sufficient time before this new syllabus is introduced in UGC-NET so that the changeover happens smoothly," informed Kumar.

On behalf of UGC, the National Testing Agency conducts the UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and as an Eligibility Test for appointment as Assistant Professor in the subjects of Humanities and Social Sciences, including Indian and some foreign languages, as well as in certain science subjects.

The UGC-NET examination is held twice yearly in 83 subjects, usually in June and December.

The UGC last initiated the process to update the syllabi of UGC-NET subjects in 2017.

"After launching the National Education Policy (NEP) in 2020, there have been considerable developments in higher education to impart multidisciplinary curricula and holistic education," Jagadesh Kumar told ANI.

"Therefore, in its meeting on November 3, 2023, the commission decided that an exercise to update the syllabi of the subjects of UGC-NET may be undertaken," he added.

