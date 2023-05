New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Tuesday announced the addition of new facility on its webiste and mobile app to allow residents to verify their mobile numbers and email IDs seeded with their Aadhaar.

The development comes after the Aadhaar custodian noticed that in some instances, residents were not aware or sure about which of their mobile numbers is seeded to their Aadhaar.

Also Read | 'No Privilege Over Documents on Remission of Convicts in Bilkis Bano Case', Gujarat Government, Centre Tells Supreme Court.

"Hence residents were worried that Aadhaar OTP might be going to some other mobile number. Now, with this facility, the residents can check these quite easily. The facility can be availed under 'Verify email/mobile Number' feature on the official website or through mAadhaar App. This feature gives confirmation to resident that email/mobile number under his/her knowledge is only seeded to respective Aadhaar," UIDAI said in a statement.

The facility also notifies the resident in case a particular mobile number is not linked, and informs resident to take necessary steps to update the mobile number, if they wish so.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Man’s Naked Body With Injury Marks Found Inside Water Booster Station, Police Suspect Murder.

"In case mobile number is already verified, residents will see a message like, 'the mobile number you have entered is already verified with our records', displayed on their screen. In case a resident does not remember the mobile number she/he has given during enrolment, she/he can check the last three digits of the mobile on Verify Aadhaar feature on Myaadhaar portal or mAadhaar app," the statement said.

For linking email and mobile number with Aadhaar, a resident will have to visit nearest Aadhaar centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)