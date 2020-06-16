Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | U'khand: 1 More COVID-19 Patient Dies, Cases Rise to 1,912

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 05:18 PM IST
Dehradun, Jun 16 (PTI) A woman died of novel coronavirus in Nainital district, taking the toll from the pandemic in Uttarakhand to 25, while the number of cases rose to 1,912 on Tuesday with 67 more infections, the Health Department said.

A 56-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19 recently, died at Sushila Tiwari Hospital, Haldwani in Nainital district on Monday night. She had returned from Delhi, a Health Department bulletin said.

The death summary provided by the hospital said she was suffering from septicemia and had died of type two respiratory failure, according to the bulletin.

Tehri district reported 14 fresh cases, Dehradun 12, Almora 10, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar eight each, Pithoragarh seven, Uttarkashi four and Nainital and Pauri Garhwal two each, it said.

According to the bulletin, 1,194 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered so far, 25 have died and 13 migrated out of the state.

The number of active cases in Uttarakhand now stands at 680, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

