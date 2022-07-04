New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Two siblings from Uttarakhand, who were diagnosed with large tumours in vital organs of their bodies, have received a new lease of life after undergoing complex surgeries at a hospital here, doctors said on Monday.

Brother-sister duo aged 8 and 15 years, respectively, were recently presented to doctors at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with very high blood pressure to the tune of 200/120 mm Hg, and were suffering from various complications, including seizures, they said.

Both were evaluated. The boy was found to have a large tumour of the size of 4.5 cm in the left adrenal gland. While his sister was found to have two tumors, one in each adrenal gland, the larger one in right adrenal gland measuring 5.5 cm and another in left adrenal gland measuring 2.5 cm, the hospital said in a statement.

Dr Ashwin Mallya, urologist and robotic surgeon, a the hospital, who operated on both the patients, said, "The initial challenge for us was to stabilise the blood pressure of the siblings before planning the complex surgery. We planned to remove the tumors and preserve the normal part of adrenal gland because adrenal glands are very vital organs of the body as they produce steroids and maintain blood pressure".

"We accomplished this by using minimally invasive surgery through key hole incisions," he said.

According to Dr Ajay Sharma, chairperson, urologist and robotic surgeon, at the hospital, said, "The tumors of adrenal gland are very challenging to operate because of their location in the body. These glands are small, triangular shaped glands located on top of both kidneys. They are very close to the major blood vessels and during operation there are chances of life-threatening fluctuation in blood pressure and heart rate".

Surgeries of both the children took about five and a half hour.

"Biopsy reports of the tumors revealed pheochromocytoma (rare adrenal tumor). Genetic studies of the siblings have revealed a rare familial tumor syndrome called VHL syndrome. This syndrome causes tumors all over the body," it said.

Dr Sachin Kathuria, consultant urologist, said, "These rare and complex cases could be performed smoothly due to the team approach consisting of urologists, anaesthetists, pediatric cardiology, neurology and endocrinology".

Both siblings have recovered and have resumed schooling within two weeks of their surgery, doctors said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)