Rishikesh, Jun 7 (PTI) The trial run of an oxygen generation plant was held at the IDPL campus here on Monday, officials said.

Set up by the engineers of the Indian Army's Golden Key Eagles unit, the plant has the capacity to produce 720 cubic metre of oxygen in 24 hours.

It is part of the state government's continued efforts to ramp up health infrastructure in view of the second wave of Covid.

Indian Drugs and Pharmaceutical Limited (IDPL) MD Sanjay Kumar said formal production by the plant will begin after the licensing formalities are completed in a couple of days.

According to officials, a 500-bed makeshift hospital was setup by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at the IDPL campus in May amid a surge in new Covid cases in the state. PTI COR ALM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)