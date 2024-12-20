New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Panic ensued on Friday afternoon after an unclaimed bag was found near the BJP office on Delhi's Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg.

The bag was later identified as belonging to a media person who had left it outside the office, police said.

According to officials, the area was cordoned off after the information was received, and the bag was confiscated by the police.

Upon investigation, police found that the unattended bag belonged to a media person.

"The owner of the bag has been identified. It belongs to a media person, and formalities are currently being completed," the police added. (ANI)

