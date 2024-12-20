San Francisco, December 20: OpenAI recently rolled out a new feature called the ChatGPT WhatsApp number to reach a wider audience and give them access to artificial intelligence technology. Microsoft-backed OpenAI launched a dedicated number, "1-800-ChatGPT" or "1-800-242-8478," dedicated to the ChatGPT chatbot, giving users free access to WhatsApp messenger.

ChatGPT WhatsApp number is an experiment launch by OpenAI to enable wider access to the AI chatbot to the global audience. Besides integrating the number into WhatsApp, the company also allowed users to call the "1-800-242-8478" number from their cellphones to interact with ChatGPT. The WhatsApp number of ChatGPT allows the users to interact via texting, similar to the already available Meta AI on the instant messaging platform. X New Features: Elon Musk’s Platform Rolls Out Grok Button for Profile Analysis, X Payments Expected To Be Added Added to UI Menu Soon.

ChatGPT WhatsApp Number QR Code (Photo Credits: Official Website)

What is ChatGPT WhatsApp Number?

1-800-242-8478 is the ChatGPT WhatsApp number launched by OpenAI that can help users interact via WhatsApp and Call. Users can initiate conversations by adding a number to their WhatsApp, and it will work just like Meta AI, giving answers to the users within the chat window. However, there is no option on WhatsApp to call or video call ChatGPT, and this feature has been rolled out in supported countries.

ChatGPT WhatsApp number only allows users to ask via text only for now. On the other hand, the same number can be used to call and talk to an AI chatbot. However, it is limited to the United States and Canada only.

How Does ChatGPT WhatsApp Number Work?

To add this ChatGPT WhatsApp number to your device and start a conversation, first, you need to save the "1-800-242-8478" number to your device and begin the conversation by sending "Hi" just like another number. After you save, it will show the ChatGPT verified Business Account on WhatsApp. It will reply with. "You're messaging ChatGPT, an AI Assistant..." Then, they ask you to agree to the terms and comply with the privacy policy. Then, your conversation begins with OpenAI's chatbot. WhatsApp users can save the number directly by providing a QR code. Gemini Advanced Now Allows Developers To Upload Their Code Repository Directly From Their Device to AI Tool To Streamline Workflow.

However, this is not unlimited access. There is a daily limit on how much users can interact with the ChatGPT WhatsApp number. Once a user breaches that limit, the company will notify them and ask them to download the ChatGPT app at chatgpt.com/download or by going to chatgpt.com.

