Wayanad (Kerala) [India], July 9 (ANI): An under-construction road in Kerala's Wayanad district collapsed due to heavy rain and was washed away into a river nearby.

Heavy rains in the State have led to overflowing rivers and locals have alleged that concerned authorities did not construct a culvert or put pripes on the side of the road to drain the water causing the collapse of the Mananthavady-Walayar road that was nearing its completion.

"No one listens to our demand for the construction of a culvert. Eighty per cent of the construction work on the road was over. The road was the dream of the villagers that has been shattered now," according to Sivan, a local.

Another local said that if a culvert to drain the water had been constructed, the collapse of the road would not have happened.

"The road was filled with mud because of the incessant rain. So we asked for the construction of a culvert. But they fell on deaf ears. The result is that the road has collapsed, shattering the villagers' dreams. Don't know how long it will take to complete its construction. We will protest against the apathy shown by the officials," said Shinoj, a local resident.

The under construction road passed along the river from Kulathada to Valad. (ANI)

