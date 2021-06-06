Bhubaneswar, Jun 5 (PTI) The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has praised a sand art made by renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Odisha's Puri beach to celebrate World Environment Day on Saturday.

In a statement, Pattnaik said he created an 8 foot by 13 foot sculpture with seven tonnes of sand, giving a message that people can lead a healthy life in a safe environment.

"Thank you international sand artist @sudarsansand for this beautiful contribution to #GenerationRestoration," UNEP posted on social media platforms along with pictures of the sand art.

Pattnaik said it was an honour for him to get appreciation from the United Nations agency.

The day is celebrated to raise awareness and generate political momentum for taking action on urgent environmental issues.

