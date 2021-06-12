Chennai, Jun 12 (PTI) Holding that the investigation done by police in the suicide of a woman here does not inspire confidence, the Madras HIgh Court has transferred the case to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department.

Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup transferred the probe while allowing a criminal original petition from a resident, Tejpal Singh, recently.

Singh doubted the cause of his daughter's death in April this year, which is said to be a suicide. He lodged a complaint, which was later closed after the local police concluded that it was a case of suicide.

After going through the case diary, the judge observed that there is every possibility that the apprehension of the petitioner is reasonable.

The police was trying to close the case as though his daughter committed suicide. When the post-mortem report does not mention about the fracture of the hyoid bone, the theory of suicide was not well founded.

The perusal of the file does not satisfy this court regarding fair investigation, the judge said.

The final report of the chemical analysis from the Forensic Laboratory regarding the viscera of the deceased is awaited by the doctor, who conducted the autopsy.

Only the final opinion of post-mortem will be given by the doctor who conducted it.

The perusal of the case diary file does not inspire confidence of a fair investigation, the judge said and transferred the case to the CB-CID after holding that it is a fit case for transfer.

