New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Terming the moves toward the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by BJP governments in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh as "a good decision," Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has said that the issue of implementation was being examined in the state.

Interacting with media persons here, the Chief Minister also answered queries on the Congress promise on the old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh and said the issue concerning the National Pension Scheme and Old Pension Scheme has national ramifications. He said Congress-ruled states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have also "failed to bring clarity".

"It is not so simple. States have entered into MoUs with the Centre, whether a state can get out of MoUs, is it possible?" he asked.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence of the BJP coming back to power in the state, bucking the trend of alternate governments in the hill state which is due to face assembly polls later this year.

Answering queries on UCC, Jai Ram Thakur said its implementation is not ruled out and "a decision will be taken after examining it". He said officials were examining it and no decision will be taken in a hurry.

He also ruled out any threat to the BJP from Aam Aadmi Party in the state and said the state has not accepted a third party. (ANI)

