New Delhi, April 25: The Union Ministry of Education has written to the Rajasthan Education Department over a class 12 political science question paper that reportedly asked six questions about "achievements of Congress party".

"A news item has appeared in section of press along with relevant copies of the question paper, which is self explanatory. Comments and inputs of state government on the news item may be sent to the department," the ministry said in a letter sent on Monday. A Class 12 Question Paper of #Rajasthan Board Has Gone Viral on Social Media, Creating an ... - Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Slamming the Rajasthan's Congress government over the question paper, the state BJP asked whether it was a political science paper or a Congress history paper. The party also took a dig at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the issue.

"Seeing this question paper of political Science, many students did not even understand whether the examination was about Political Science or the history of Congress! Perhaps Gehlot ji has now considered Congress as a part of history," the party tweeted in Hindi.

Last November, a question in CBSE sociology exam on Gujarat riots had courted a controversy following which the board issued an apology and promised strict action against those responsible.

The question was: "The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took place under which government?" The MCQ-based paper had four options -- Congress, BJP, Democratic and Republican.

