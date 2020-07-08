New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Union Cabinet meeting will be held on Wednesday at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg (Prime Minister's residence).

On June 24, the Union Cabinet had approved setting up of Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF) amounting to Rs 15,000 crore.

After the Cabinet meeting, Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh said that a new institution - Indian National Space, Promotion and Authorisation Centre - has been formed which will guide the private industries in space activities through encouraging policies in a friendly regulatory environment. (ANI)

