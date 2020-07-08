Hyderabad, July 8: Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, multiple lapses have been reported in the system. In a recent incident of carelessness by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC staff), dogs were seen roaming at a crematorium while one was seen gnawing at the half-burnt body of COVID-19 victim. The footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. Dead Body of COVID-19 Patient Buried Using Proclainer in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, Municipal Commissioner Says 'Had Family's Permission'.

Reacting to the clip, the GHMC said that the flames were doused by heavy rainfall while the dogs had sneaked inside the graveyard through a broken wall. After the news broke out, authorities immediately swung into action and the broken wall was reconstructed, the Times of India reported. DK Shivakumar Shares Video Showing Dead Bodies of COVID-19 Patients Being Thrown in Pit in Ballari, Administration Apologises.

Dog Gnawing at Body of COVID-19 Victim in Hyderabad crematorium:

Outrageous! Dogs eating coronavirus patients dead bodies in graveyard in Hyderabad. You can understand grave situation in the City.#WhereIsKCR pic.twitter.com/8fjW5DB9dL — Ashish Vivek Merukar (@AMerukar) July 5, 2020

“The body at the Sanathnagar crematorium was cremated as per the COVID-19 protocols. Due to the rain, the flames doused. After that incident, sheds were constructed over the pyres and the broken wall was also reconstructed," a senior GHMC official was quoted as saying by TOI.

The video has evoked anger among netizens, while locals fear that these stray dogs if biting them can spread coronavirus. Residents have appealed the government and GHMC to pay attention to the issue.

