Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 9 (ANI): Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda announced two new schemes of the Tripura government for the state's female children, namely Mukhyamantri Balika Samridhi Yojana and Mukhyamantri Kanya Atmanirbhar Yojana.

Nadda, who is also the BJP National President, made this announcement while addressing a massive gathering during the two-year celebration of the BJP-led Tripura Government 2.0 at Swami Vivekananda Maidan.

"Today, I am announcing two major schemes. The first is Mukhyamantri Balika Samridhi Yojana--under this scheme, Manik Ji's government will deposit a bond of Rs 50,000 in the name of every girl child born to a BPL family in Tripura. When the girl turns 18, she will receive the bond, which will be worth Rs 8- 10 lakh. The second scheme is Mukhyamantri Kanya Atmanirbhar Yojana--earlier, we had decided to give scooty to the top 100 girls of Higher Secondary. Now, we will provide scooty to 140 meritorious girl students of higher secondary from all boards under this scheme. Chief Minister Manik Saha has planned both these schemes, and I want to congratulate him," he said.

The scooties will be provided to the female students of Higher Secondary from all boards.

Nadda further stated that the enthusiasm of the people of Tripura reflects the growing trust in the government led by Chief Minister Manik Saha. "As servants of the people, we continue to receive Tripura's blessings. We ensure last-mile delivery at the grassroots level. Our policies are not just on paper; they actively benefit the people of Tripura. This is my first visit to the state after the Lok Sabha elections, and I sincerely thank the people of Tripura for electing BJP candidates in both Lok Sabha seats in 2019 and again in 2024," he added. (ANI)

