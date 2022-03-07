Jammu, Mar 7 (PTI) Health Union Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday visited the AIIMS in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district and reviewed the progress of the Rs 1,661 crore project.

Officials informed Bhushan that 45 per cent of civil and other infrastructure works were over and the rest is scheduled to be completed by April 2023.

Also Read | Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Updates: Check Latest Predictions For Assembly Elections in UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur And Goa.

The project includes a hospital building, medical college, hostels, residential quarters and other utilities, a spokesperson said.

The institute is being established at a sanctioned cost of Rs 1,661 crore, including Rs 1,452 crore for medical college and other infrastructure and Rs 209 crore for medical equipment and related material, he said.

Also Read | International Women’s Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi to Address Seminar at Women Saint’s Camp at Dhordo in Kutch.

Bhushan also visited the under-construction Ayush Block within the AIIMS project besides launching a plantation drive in the premises.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)