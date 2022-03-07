New Delhi, March 7: As the Assembly election draws to a close with Uttar Pradesh voting in the last phase today, the exit polls for the five states — Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa — will be broadcast from 7 pm today. As per the Election Commission of India’s directives, the exit poll findings can be released only after the conclusion of voting in all the states.
While the BJP won in Uttar Pradesh with a sweeping mandate in 2017, this election is expected to be a referendum on the government of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Punjab witnessed a multi-cornered election this time, with the Aam Aadmi Party looking to wrest power from the ruling Congress.
In Uttarakhand, the Assembly polls have been predicted to be a close contest between the incumbent BJP and its main rival, the Congress. The hill state has always witnessed a tight race between the two parties. Goa, this year, witnessed one of the fiercest poll battles this year with no party looking to have it easy to the majority-mark.
In Manipur, the N Biren Singh government says it is confident of coming back to power as its allies — the NPP, NPF and JD(U) — continue to stand strong with them.
India News-Jan ki Baat exit poll gave a clear majority to Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, while congress and BJP are fighting neck to neck in Uttarakhand. BJP is ahead in Manipur while Goa will have no clear majority with both bjp and congress fighting hard.
Exit Polls Predicted a clear majority for Aam Aadmi party in Punjab, with incumbent congress suffering defeat.
Punjab – 117 Total Seats
|Exit Poll
|AAP
|Congress
|SAD
|India Today-Axis My India
|76-90
|19-31
|7-11
|ABP C-Voter
|51-61
|22-28
|20-26
|Jan Ki Baat India News
|60-84
|18-31
|12-19
|News 24 Today’s Chanakya
|100
|10
|6
Jan Ki Baat-India News Exit Poll -
Seat share :
BJP : 13-19
INC+ : 19-14
AAP : 05-03
MGP : 02-01
Others : 01-03#ExitPollWithPradeep#GoaElections2022 @pradip103 @IndiaNews_itv pic.twitter.com/w3tYz6yHT7
— Jan Ki Baat (@jankibaat1) March 7, 2022
Jan Ki Baat-India News Exit Poll -
Manipur Seat share :
BJP : 23-28
INC :14-10
NPP : 07-08
NPF : 08-05
JDU : 05-07
IND : 03-02
Others : 0-0#ExitPollWithPradeep#manipurelection2022 @pradip103 @IndiaNews_itv pic.twitter.com/JYAujn0bfX
— Jan Ki Baat (@jankibaat1) March 7, 2022
Jan Ki Baat-India News Exit Poll :
Punjab Seat Share :
AAP: 60-84
INC : 31-18
SAD+ : 19-12
BJP+ : 07-03
Others : 0-0#PunjabElection2022 #ExitPollWithPradeep @pradip103 @IndiaNews_itv pic.twitter.com/o1wvW2IJNH
— Jan Ki Baat (@jankibaat1) March 7, 2022
Jan Ki Baat-India News Exit Poll :
Uttarakhand Exit Poll :
BJP : 32-41
INC : 35-27
AAP : 00-01
BSP : 00-01
OTH : 03-00#ExitPollWithPradeep#UttarakhandElections2022 @pradip103 @IndiaNews_itv pic.twitter.com/12KyHYE8WM
— Jan Ki Baat (@jankibaat1) March 7, 2022
In Uttarakhand, the survey failed to project a clear winner with both the BJP and Congress fighting neck and neck.
Uttarakhand Exit Polls:
|Exit Poll
|Congress
|BJP
|AAP
|
India Today Axis My India
|
20-30
|
36-46
|
0
|
ABP C-Voter
|
32-38
|
26-32
|
0-2
|
Jan Ki Baat India News
|
27-35
|
32-41
|
0-1
|
News24 Today’s Chanakya
|
43
|
24
|
0
Exit Poll numbers have started to trickle in for Goa and are giving a sense of where these elections are finally headed. There is close fight between the BJP and Congress party. Independent and oters are set to be kingmakers.
Total Seats in Goa- 40
|Exit Poll
|Congress
|BJP
|AAP
|TMC
|
India Today-Axis My India
|15-20
|14-18
|-
|2-5
|
ABP C-Voter
|12-16
|13-17
|1-5
|5-9
|
Jan Ki Baat India News
|14-19
|13-19
|3-5
|1-3
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2022 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).