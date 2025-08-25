New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday attended a two-day workshop on 'Vibrant Villages Programme'

According to a release from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government approved Vibrant Villages Programme-I (VVP-I) as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme on February 15, 2023, for the comprehensive development of the select villages in 46 blocks abutting northern border in 19 districts in the States of Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and UT of Ladakh.

Also Read | Who Is Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, Latest Internet Sensation? All About President Droupadi Murmu’s ADC Winning Hearts With Acts of Grace and Humility (View Photos and Videos).

Initially, 662 border villages were identified for comprehensive development on priority under the programme. State-wise number of villages is as follows: Arunachal Pradesh-455, Himachal Pradesh-75, Sikkim-46, Uttarakhand-51 and Ladakh (UT)-35.

In April, the Union Cabinet approved the Vibrant Villages Programme -II, furthering its commitment to the vision of safe, secure, and vibrant land borders.

Also Read | Elvish Yadav House Firing: 2 Men, Gaurav and Aditya, Arrested in Delhi for Opening Fire at YouTuber and ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Winner's Gurugram Home (Watch Video).

The programme would help in the comprehensive development of the villages located in the blocks abutting international land borders (ILBs), other than the northern border already covered under VVP-I.

With a total outlay of Rs 6,839 crore, the programme shall be implemented in select strategic villages in the States/UTs of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, J&K (UT), Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal till the 2028-29.

The objective of the programme is to create better living conditions and adequate livelihood opportunities to ensure prosperous and safe borders, control trans-border crime and assimilate the border population with the nation and inculcate them 'as eyes and ears of the border guarding forces', crucial for internal security.

The programme shall provide funds for infrastructure development within the village or a cluster of villages, value chain development (through cooperatives, SHGs, etc), border specific outreach activity, education infrastructure like SMART classes, development of tourism circuits and works/projects to create diverse & sustainable livelihood opportunities in the border areas.

The interventions would be border-specific, state and village specific, based on Village Action Plans prepared in a collaborative approach.

The programme emphasizes enhancing vibrancy in these villages by organizing activities including fairs & festivals, awareness camps, celebration of National days, regular visits by Ministers, senior Government officers from Central and State/UT Government & night stays in such villages. This would boost the tourism potential and promote the local culture and heritage of these villages.

Technology would be leveraged and information databases like PM Gati Shakti shall be used for effective implementation of the project. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)