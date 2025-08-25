Mumbai, August 25: Who is Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal? People are looking online to learn about President Droupadi Murmu's ADC, which has become an internet sensation. Notably, Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal has become the talk of the town for winning hearts with acts of grace and humility. From offering his handkerchief to President Droupadi Murmu during an emotional moment to holding an umbrella for her in the rain, the internet is filled with photos and videos of Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal's gestures, which have struck a chord with millions online.

Who Is Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal?

Not only has Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal become an internet sensation, but his gestures have also led people to create and dedicate several fan pages to him. That said, it's essential to know who Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal is. It is worth noting that Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal is a 4 Para Special Forces commando serving as President Droupadi Murmu's Aide-de-Camp (ADC). CRPF Officer Poonam Gupta Gets Married at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu Blesses Newlyweds (Watch Video).

Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal Holds an Umbrella for President Droupadi Murmu

Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal Assists President Murmu During Public Event

Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal Wins Hearts for His Gestures

Major Sambyal came into the spotlight in 2021 when he led the Jat Regiment contingent at the Republic Day parade. Back then, Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal-led Jat Regiment won the best marching contingent trophy. Major Sambyal assists President Droupadi Murmu as an ADC in ceremonial duties and official engagements.

Major Sambyal Is Serving As an Aide-De-Camp to the President

Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal With President Droupadi Murmu

The internet is flooded with photos and videos showing Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal winning hearts over his gestures. One video shows him holding an umbrella for President Murmu in the rain, while in another clip, he is seen assisting Droupadi Murmu during public events. Major Sambyal has several fan pages dedicated to him, which share his photos and videos.

All About Aide-De-Camp to the President of India

The Aide-de-camps (ADC) post to the President is a prestigious role in the Indian Armed Forces. The ADCs assist the President, who serves as the supreme commander of all three forces, in personal and administrative matters and ensure the smooth operation of the President's office. It must be noted that the President is supported by five ADCs—three from the Army, one from the Navy, and one from the Air Force—in addition to an honorary ADC from the Territorial Army.

