Patna, Mar 4 (PTI) Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the progress made in meeting targets of several central government schemes in Bihar.

He chaired a review meeting of various central schemes being implemented in Bihar, including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Patna Metro work and PM eBus Sewa scheme.

Also Read | Ghaziabad: Drunk Executive Falls From First-Floor Balcony in Indirapuram, Dies.

According to a statement issued by the state Housing and Urban Affairs Department, "The Union minister expressed satisfaction over the progress of various schemes of the Housing and Urban Affairs Department and works being carried out by the state government departments in Bihar."

"He found that the progress of the works was quite satisfactory, whether it be PMAY, AMRUT scheme, metro work or PM eBus service," it added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Participate in Post-Budget Webinar on Employment on March 5.

Bihar Minister of Urban Development and Housing Department Jibesh Kumar was also present in the meeting.

"In the next five years, the ministry will be in a position to provide houses as per the requirement. Besides, 500 buses have been provided for various cities of the state under the PM eBus Sewa scheme. People of Patna will get a 6.2-km-long metro in August this year," the statement said.

Under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, the central government has released Rs 269.44 crore for solid and liquid waste management and used water management, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)