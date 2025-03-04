Ghaziabad, March 4: A man working with an automobile company died after falling from the first-floor balcony of a residential society here, police said on Tuesday, adding he was in inebriated condition at the time of the incident. The incident took place in Indirapuram's Vaibhav Khand in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Shubham Sharma (30), son of Sanjay Sharma, a native of Andheri, Mumbai. He worked with the Mahindra Motors in Noida. Indirapuram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhishek Srivastava said Sharma returned home late from work in Noida's Sector 62 on the night of March 3-4. Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Lures Ex-Wife on Trip, Strangles Her to Death With Dupatta During Trek in Haridwar To Avoid Maintenance Payments; Arrested.

Sharma, who lived in Flat No A-305 on the third floor of Windsor Society, was heavily intoxicated when he arrived. Confused about the floor number, he mistakenly stopped at Flat No A-105 on the first floor and attempted to open the door, but failed, the officer said. Tired, he sat on the balcony rail guard to rest but lost his balance and fell to the ground, sustaining critical injuries, he added. Ghaziabad Shocker: Student Allegedly Slashes Cleric’s Neck With Saw for Stopping Him From Smoking Beedi at Madrasa in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Security guards alerted the Police Response Vehicle (PRV), which arrived with an ambulance and rushed him to the district combined hospital, where doctors declared him dead, according to the police. His family has been informed and the body sent for postmortem, the ACP added.

