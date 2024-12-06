Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be participating in the concluding ceremony of the 'Bastar Olympics' during his three-day visit from December 14 to 16.

CM Sai also expressed gratitude on Chattisgarh Police being awarded with President's Police Colour award. The Home Minister will present the award to Chhatisgarh police during his visit.

"I went to Delhi to extend an invitation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Chhattisgarh on 14th December. It is a matter of pride for Chhattisgarh police to have been awarded the prestigious President's Police Colour award. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the concluding ceremony of the Bastar Olympics," CM Sai said.

Amit Shah's three day visit is foucsed on reviewing the development on ant-naxals operations in the state as the minister will chair a high-level security review meeting in the state's capital in Raipur, focusing on the region's security situation and related developments.

The Home Minister will also travel to Jagdalpur, where he will interact with surrendered Maoists, residents, and intellectuals. Additionally, Shah will attend the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics.

Bastar Olympics is a multi-sport competition organised by Chattisgarh government with the aim of promoting sports among the tribal youth.

The Home Minister will also pay tribute to martyrs in Jagdalpur and meet families of victims affected by Left-Wing Extremism. He is also scheduled to visit security camps, oversee ongoing developmental works, and share a meal with security force personnel stationed in the region.

Earlier, CM Sai along with and deputy CM Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma met Amit Shah.

The Chhattisgarh CM reaffirmed the state's commitment to combating Naxalism, stating that security forces have been fighting strongly against the menace since his government took power.

Highlighting the progress made in establishing peace in the Bastar region, Sai said, "The whole country knows that since we came to power, our security forces are fighting strongly against Naxalism...We are succeeding in establishing peace in Bastar, review meetings are held from time to time regarding this."(ANI)

