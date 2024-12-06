Tiruppur, December 6: Out on bail, a man accused of raping a 16-year-old girl earlier this year has been arrested again for sexually assaulting her in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur. The man, who was previously detained for raping the girl and impregnating her, is the mother’s lover and a relative of the victim. Despite being granted conditional bail a month ago, he reoffended after abducting the girl and continuing the abuse. The man, who faces multiple charges, has been re-arrested under the POCSO Act.

The case initially came to light earlier this year when the girl, a Class 11 student, became pregnant after being sexually assaulted by the accused, who is married to her maternal aunt. The man had moved in with the girl's family in Tiruppur following an affair with her mother, who was separated from her husband. In April, when the mother was not at home, the accused raped the girl, leading to the pregnancy. However, her mother pressured her into undergoing an abortion, and the matter was suppressed. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Toddler Dies of Severe Head Injuries After TV Falls on Him While Playing in Tindivanam.

Authorities were alerted when the girl complained of stomach pain, and doctors discovered the pregnancy during a hospital visit, leading to the police’s involvement. According to a report in The Times of India, the man was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on May 21, and the victim was placed in a children's home. However, after being detained under the Goondas Act, the accused was released on conditional bail a month ago. A week ago, he abducted the girl from her school and took her to various locations, continuing the sexual assault. Chennai Shocker: Man Switches Identity With Brother, Deceives Police for 20 Years Leading to Wrongful Conviction of Sibling in Tamil Nadu; Accused Finally Caught.

When the girl went missing, the children’s home authorities filed a police complaint, which led to the police tracing the girl and finding her with the accused. The man was re-arrested on December 4 under the POCSO Act, and he was remanded in judicial custody. The girl was produced before the Child Welfare Committee and sent to a children’s home. The accused, who has a criminal history with multiple charges, including theft and attempted murder, faces further legal action for his repeated offences.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

