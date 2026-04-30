India News | Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Flags off Extended Vande Bharat Express, Boosting Capacity for Jammu-Srinagar Rail Line

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 30 (ANI): Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday flagged off the extended Vande Bharat Express from Jammu to Katra, emphasising that strengthening maintenance practices remains key to safety and security, while the next major focus is increasing capacity on the Jammu-Srinagar rail corridor through track doubling to enable more train operations.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Maintenance practices are our focus on safety and security. The next focus is to increase the capacity of the Jammu to Srinagar rail line. Doubling of the Qazigund to Arinagar line, and we can see that more trains can be run on this line. In Europe, the same technology is being used, and the same technology is being used in Jammu and Kashmir. This railway line has benefited cargo transportation. 2 crore kgs of apples have been transported from Kashmir to Delhi. 32 bogies are booked for cherry."

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Vaishnaw said the Vande Bharat Express on the Jammu-Katra-Srinagar route has emerged as a major success, with full occupancy, high passenger numbers, and advanced technology enabling smooth operations even in extreme cold conditions.

"PM had inaugurated the Katra to Srinagar and Anji Khad, and the world's highest Chenab bridge, and this train had become a huge hit. This train has 100 per cent occupancy. More than five and a half lakh people have travelled so far. We are serving Dogri and Kashmiri foods in this Vande Bharat. This train can be operated on minus 10 degree temperatures and piping is such that water can't freeze. In the last snow season, we tried this train, and according to that, this new 20-bogie train is modified. Higher specification electronics are used, and 3000 microchips are being installed in this Vande Bharat," he added.

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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Minister Jitendra Singh were also present.

While addressing, CM Abdullah said, "I congratulate the railway ministry. We have connected Jammu today with Srinagar. Today, an 8-bogie train has been converted to 20 bogies, and now 1400 people can travel from Jammu to Srinagar. This train has given us a lot of benefits now, cement, and even Cars are being sent through the train to Srinagar, fruit is also being sent to other states from kashmir. We need a dry port in J&K, and we want custom clearance to be done in J&K for goods to be exported. We were waiting for this day."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh credited Narendra Modi and Ashwini Vaishnaw for completing the long-pending rail link to the Kashmir Valley.

"I want to thank Ashwani Vaishnav ji. I had requested a stop in Udhampur, and that was given. I want to thank PM Narendra Modi. In 1972, a train reached Jammu, and after 42 years, a train reached Katra. Modi ji Inagurated Katra railway station in 2014. The work was stopped further till Srinagar. Modi ji started that work, and the world's highest bridge is now standing, and today we are connected to Srinagar," said Singh.

The train, which previously operated from Srinagar up to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, will now run all the way to Jammu Tawi, bringing the country's most modern train directly to J&K's largest city and railway hub.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express on 6th June 2025, the train ran with 8 coaches. Since then, the train has consistently been running at full capacity, with an overwhelming response from passengers.

The decision to augment the rake to 20 coaches is a direct response to that demand, more than doubling the train's seating capacity at a stroke, and significantly easing the pressure on reservations and waitlists, particularly during peak pilgrimage and tourist seasons. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)