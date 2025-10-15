New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition-2025, Asia's largest and the world's second-largest railway exhibition at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Wednesday.

According to an official release of the Ministry of Railways, the Union Minister announced plans to develop dedicated passenger corridors, engineered for maximum speeds of up to 350 kmph with an operating speed of 320 kmph. He stated that many such corridors will be constructed across the country, forming part of the government's Viksit Bharat vision, which targets the development of approximately 7,000 km of dedicated routes by 2047. These corridors will be equipped with indigenously developed signalling systems and modern Operations Control Centres (OCCs).

The Minister stated that the Vande Bharat initiative is a huge success.

On technical parameters, it matches the best in the world. India is working on the next generation of high-speed trains, with a strong focus on the export market. He stated that India is currently operating Vande Bharat 3.0, which represents a significant improvement over its earlier versions. The Minister highlighted that Vande Bharat 3.0 already meets international benchmarks, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in just 52 seconds, faster than many trains in Japan and Europe, while maintaining lower noise and vibration levels.

He added that Vande Bharat 4.0 is expected to be launched within the next 18 months, aiming to set global benchmarks in every aspect of performance and passenger experience. The new version will focus on enhancing toilets, improving seats, and elevating the overall workmanship of the coaches. He said the goal is to establish Vande Bharat 4.0 as the global standard, a train so advanced in quality and comfort that countries around the world would aspire to adopt it.

The Minister also discussed the progress of Amrit Bharat trains. He noted that Amrit Bharat 2.0 is operational, while version 3.0 is under development, utilising push-pull technology suitable for long-distance journeys. The Minister stated that Amrit Bharat 4.0 will feature next-generation trainsets and locomotives. He added that within the next 36 months, the new-generation passenger locomotives are expected to be designed, manufactured, and ready for testing.

The Union Minister stated that, over the last 11 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, special emphasis has been placed on modernising and expanding Indian Railways. For this, the Railway budget has been continuously increased. In the last 11 years, more than 35,000 kilometres of new tracks have been laid and 46,000 kilometres of electrification have been completed. He informed that on the world stage, Indian Railways is now also emerging as a major exporter. Rail engines manufactured in India are being exported to Africa, Australia, and many other countries.

The Union Minister informed that 156 Vande Bharat services, 30 Amrit Bharat services, and 4 Namo Bharat services are now running across India. He stated that in the 2024-25 fiscal year, a record number of more than 7,000 coaches, approximately 42,000 wagons, and 1,681 locomotives were produced. Along with this, the country's first 9,000 HP electric locomotive was inaugurated, while 12,000 HP locomotives are already in operation.

Vaishnaw also stated that Indian Railways, which serves over 20 million passengers daily, has now become the world's second-largest freight transport network, surpassing the US. He said the bullet train project is progressing rapidly, and the Dedicated Freight Corridor work has been 99% completed. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, more than 1,300 railway stations across the country are being redeveloped.

Indian Railways has constructed several remarkable infrastructure projects, including the Chenab Bridge, which is 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower; India's first vertical lift Sea Bridge at Pamban; and the Bairabi Sairang bridge, which is 42 metres taller than the Qutub Minar. Priority is being given to safety and technological innovation in the railway industry. For this, a budget of ₹1.16 lakh crore has been allocated for the current financial year, which also includes the indigenous safety system KAVACH.

During the event, Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar and Vice-Chancellor of Gati Shakti University Manoj Choudhary were among the dignitaries present. The exhibition, based on the theme 'Future-Ready Railways', is being organised at Bharat Mandapam from 15th to 17th October 2025. The event features participation from over 450 exhibitors representing more than 15 countries, displaying modern rail and metro products, innovations, and sustainable solutions. (ANI)

