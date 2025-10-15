New Delhi, October 15: Noting that the youth of Bihar are gaining from the improved situation in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that there was a period when a large part of Bihar was affected by Naxalites and they resorted to violence and loot. Interacting with BJP workers from Bihar via NaMo App, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at RJD and said the youth of the state have not seen the period "which destroyed the state".

"This year, a double Diwali celebration is set to take place in Bihar. The first celebration took place on the first day of Navratri because of GST. Now, Diwali will be celebrated on October 20. However, the mood in Bihar also calls for another Diwali celebration on November 14 to mark the NDA's victory. As always, Bihar's sisters and daughters will play a significant role in this victory," PM Modi said. The results of the Bihar polls will be declared on November 14. Parties of the ruling NDA have declared their candidates for the election. APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Former President, Says Before Rashtrapti, He Was ‘Rashtra Ratna’.

"Today, a better environment has been created in Bihar. Its biggest benefit is being received by our youth. The youth who are 18-25 years old today have not seen that era which devastated Bihar. We have seen that era in Bihar, when a very large part was affected by Naxalism. The situation was such that Naxalites would blow up railway tracks. There used to be looting of coal and cement from goods trains. People were afraid to step out of their homes after 5-6 pm in the evening. It was not even possible to take pregnant women to the hospital," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the grand festival of democracy has also begun in Bihar and people are also making preparations for Diwali, Chhath Puja, and other festivals. PM Modi said that 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot' is not just a programme but the strongest link in the BJP's success at the grassroots level. "As the old saying goes--drop by drop the pot fills up. Similarly, when every booth gets strong, only then does the party achieve success. Therefore, it felt very good to see that every BJP worker in Bihar is moving forward with the resolve of 'My booth, the strongest'." Google AI Hub Launch in Visakhapatnam Aligns With Vision To Build a Viksit Bharat, Says PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi said he is happy to learn that women in Bihar are very happy with the Mahila Rozgar Yojana, recently launched by the NDA government in Bihar. He said Rs 10,000 has been transferred to the accounts of 1.20 crore sisters in Bihar, with each sister receiving that amount. Bihar will go to the polls on November 6 and 11. Political parties have stepped up their campaign for the election, with the BJP, JD-U coming out with their list of candidates. Jan Suraaj Party has also come out with two lists of candidates.

