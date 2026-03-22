New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday extended his greetings to the people of Bihar on the occasion of Bihar Day, highlighting initiatives aimed at the state's development.

Addressing the media, Paswan said, "I extend my greetings and best wishes to all the people of Bihar on Bihar Day. A few years ago, we launched BITO (Bihar International Trade Organisation) with the aim of creating a system where every Bihari living outside the state becomes empowered in other countries and states, and in turn contributes to Bihar's progress. BITO was created by bringing together industry leaders committed to supporting the state."

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Paswan announced that a world-class university will soon be constructed in Bihar in the name of his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, with the groundbreaking ceremony to be held shortly. He also expressed his vision to establish multispecialty hospitals in every block of the state and said that BITO (Bihar International Trade Organisation) is ready to collaborate with the government to support these initiatives.

"At BITO, we were working on a university in its initial stages. Today, it was announced that very soon, a world-class university will be built in Bihar in the name of my leader, my father Ram Vilas Paswan, and the groundbreaking ceremony will be held soon. I want to build multispecialty hospitals in every block of Bihar; we have also started work in that direction... BITO is ready to work with the government to contribute to that end..," he added.

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Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed wishes to the people of Bihar on the occasion of Bihar Day, highlighting the state's cultural legacy and expressing confidence in its contribution toward building a developed India.

On X, he wrote, "On the occasion of Bihar Day, heartfelt greetings to all my family members in the state. Our province, which imparts grandeur and divinity to India's heritage, is today engaged in crafting ever-new chapters of progress. I am confident that the dedication and capability of the hardworking and energetic people here will greatly contribute to realizing the resolve of a developed Bihar alongside a developed India."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his message on the occasion of Bihar Diwas, appreciating the state's heritage and progress.

In a post on social media, the Chief Minister shared a letter by the Prime Minister and thanked him for his warm wishes.

"On behalf of all the people of Bihar, I extend our heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for his affectionate message on the occasion of Bihar Diwas regarding the state," he said.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's remarks, Kumar said that it was a matter of pride that Bihar's rich heritage, culture, and developmental efforts were appreciated.

"It is a matter of pride for us that you have appreciated Bihar's rich heritage, culture, and efforts toward progress," he added.

The Chief Minister further reiterated the state government's commitment, "We remain steadfastly committed to the all-round development of the state, social justice, good governance, and the strengthening of infrastructure. We are receiving the full cooperation of the Central Government," he said.

Bihar Day (Bihar Diwas) is observed every year on March 22, marking the formation of the state of Bihar. It was on this day when the British carved out the state from Bengal in 1912 and is observed as a public holiday in Bihar. (ANI)

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