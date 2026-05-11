Hrithik Roshan Recreates Iconic ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ Magic at Wedding, Fans Get Nostalgic (Watch Viral Video)

Actor Hrithik Roshan has sparked a wave of nostalgia across social media after a video of him performing the signature choreography from his debut film, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai title song surfaced online. The 52-year-old actor was attending a wedding when he took to the floor to recreate the famous "hook step" that defined his early career. Ryan Gosling and Hrithik Roshan Tease ‘Project Hail Mary’ X ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ Crossover During Fun Interview (Watch Video).

The clip, which has since gone viral, shows Roshan performing with the same high energy and precision that made him a household name in 2000. Fans have been quick to highlight the actor's fitness and enthusiasm, noting that he appears to have lost none of the charisma that marked his entry into Bollywood over two decades ago.

Hrithik Roshan's Viral Wedding Moment

The impromptu performance took place during a high-profile wedding celebration. In the video, Roshan is seen dressed in wedding attire, seamlessly transitioning into the rhythmic hand movements of the title track as the crowd cheers.

Hrithik Roshan Recreates ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ Moment at Wedding

Hrithik Roshan setting the dance floor on fire at a friend’s wedding 🕺❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/i0CCCVKPNf — 『Ꭺ 』 (@iluffy05) May 7, 2026

The footage quickly moved through Bollywood fan circles, with many users praising the actor's ability to maintain his dance standards at 52. Comments across platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) have echoed a common sentiment that 'Dance King' is back.

The Cultural Impact of ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ Hook Step

The Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai dance remains one of the most recognisable sequences in Indian cinema. Originally choreographed by Farah Khan for Roshan’s debut, the step became a national craze upon the film's release, helping the movie achieve blockbuster status and securing Roshan’s place as a premier performer.

Roshan’s latest rendition of the dance serves as a reminder of the film’s lasting legacy. For many, the sight of the actor performing the move in 2026 brings a sense of continuity to a career that has spanned several eras of Hindi film history.

Industry observers note that Roshan’s ability to perform such high-energy routines at this stage of his life is a testament to his rigorous fitness discipline. Known for his "Greek God" physique, the actor has consistently prioritised physical training, which has allowed him to continue taking on physically demanding roles and dance numbers. Hrithik Roshan Defends Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ VFX Makers Against ‘Bad CGI’ Criticism Following Teaser Release.

As the video continues to trend, it underscores the unique connection Roshan maintains with his audience through his craft, proving that some cinematic moments remain timeless regardless of how many years have passed.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).