Jaipur, May 28 (PTI) Condemning the attack on BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli in Rajasthan, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday wondered who is safe in the state when people's representatives themselves are not.

Koli was targeted when she was travelling in her vehicle. Four-five people allegedly attacked the vehicle with bricks and iron rods. The parliamentarian escaped unhurt but fell unconscious due to the shock, police said.

Meghwal said that there seems to be no rule of government in the state.

"BJP condemns the attack on MP Ranjeeta Koli in Bharatpur on Thursday night.... and questions the Rajasthan government who is safe in the state when people's representatives themselves are not," he told reporters in a virtual press conference.

Referring to the alleged gang rape of a pregnant woman in the state capital, the minister said, "The Congress government has completely failed in law and order. Atrocities on women, dalits and Scheduled Tribe people have increased."

