India News | Union Minister Jitendra Singh Extends Greetings to Nation on 77th Republic Day

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday extended greetings to the nation on the 77th Republic Day.

Singh said the Republic Day parade beautifully showcased India's cultural diversity and strength, with performances and displays from across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir.

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He unfurled the national flag at his residence and also distributed sweets among the security personnel present there.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Warm wishes to everyone on Republic Day. And coincidentally, this year's Republic Day is the first one after Operation Sindoor... 150 years of Vande Bharat have been completed, and there was also a very interesting and captivating presentation. The event concluded with a performance of Vande Mataram."

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"As far as my region is concerned, the purple fields of lavender from Jammu and Kashmir were also showcased. The miniature paintings of Basohli were also displayed. There was also a performance of a traditional hill dance. So, the point is that it was an opportunity to showcase the different aspects of India's culture and its diversity, and at the same time, India's strength," he said.

India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day, as the nation comes together to mark the adoption of the Constitution and showcase its rich cultural and military heritage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial at the historical India Gate. Present alongside the PM were the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Chief of Defence Services General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal APS Singh and the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi.

President Droupadi Murmu presided over the grand celebrations on Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also attended as the Chief Guests.

Further, police and paramilitary contingents marched along Kartavya Path as part of the ceremonial parade in the national capital, highlighting the role of central forces in internal security and border management.

The formation was led by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Brass Band, commanded by Inspector Shamsher Lal. The band, comprising 100 personnel, played "Desh Ke Hum Hain Rakshak". It was followed by the CRPF marching contingent, which, for the first time, was led by Women Assistant Commandants Simran Bala and Surabhi Ravi, with 248 personnel taking part. (ANI)

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