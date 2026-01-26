New Delhi, January 26: In a heartfelt post on social media, Dr Kiran Bedi, India’s first female IPS officer, shared a rare throwback photograph and a significant personal anecdote from the early years of her trailblazing career. The post commemorates her role as the first woman to lead a police contingent during the Republic Day Parade in 1975, a moment that caught the attention of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and led to an unexpected invitation to the Prime Minister’s residence.

A Historic March at Rajpath

In January 1975, Kiran Bedi, then a young Assistant Superintendent of Police aged 26, made history at Rajpath (now Kartavya Path) by leading the Delhi Police contingent. It was the first time a woman had led an all-male police squad in the national parade. BEDI: Former IPS Officer Dr Kiran Bedi Confirms Her Biopic Directed by Kushaal Chawla, Shares Motion Poster (Watch Video).

Kiran Bedi Shares Throwback Picture of Her Having Breakfast With Then-PM Indira Gandhi

After the 26 th Jan Republic Day Parade in 1975 , Mrs Indira Gandhi then Prime Minister of India invited me for breakfast with her. 🇮🇳😍 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WaO27O5ppm — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) January 26, 2026

The sight of a woman officer commanding a large male contingent was a groundbreaking display of "women power" at a time when gender roles in the armed and police forces were strictly traditional.

Kiran Bedi's Performance Leads to Indira Gandhi's Invitation for Breakfast

The performance left a lasting impression on Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Impressed by the young officer's poise and leadership, Gandhi invited Bedi for breakfast at her official residence shortly after the parade. Bedi shared a black-and-white image of the two seated at a dining table, describing the meeting as a "rare privilege". She noted that the Prime Minister was notably proud of her joining the Indian Police Service and often introduced her at public functions as India's first woman in the officer ranks of the IPS.

Kiran Bedi Issues Clarification After Viral Photo Shares With Misleading Claims

I am compelled to affirm my breakfast meeting with PM,#IndiraGandhi was in 1975 after I led #RepublicDayparade & not when her car was towed away in 1982. Infact I was transferred soon after despite my request for need to look after my ailing child (evidence encl as published) pic.twitter.com/BBdL4EZvDu — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) April 22, 2019

Clarifying the 'Crane Bedi' Legend

The viral throwback photo has frequently been misidentified on social media as occurring after the famous "car-towing" incident. Public legends often claim Gandhi invited Bedi to lunch after the officer towed the Prime Minister’s car for a parking violation.

However, Bedi has consistently clarified the timeline:

1975: The breakfast meeting took place following the Republic Day Parade.

1982: The towing incident occurred while Bedi was DCP (Traffic) during the Asian Games.

Bedi has clarified that while she was the commanding officer who stood by her staff during the 1982 incident, the car - belonging to the PM’s office - was actually towed by Sub-Inspector Nirmal Singh. The 1975 breakfast was a gesture of appreciation for her parade leadership, not a reaction to the traffic violation. Kiran Bedi Files: Former Top Cop Used Delhi Police for Secret Surveillance Operation on Daughter Saina Bedi’s Illegal Activities in 2003, Says Report.

Legacy of Leadership

The 1975 parade remains a pivotal milestone in Indian history, marking 51 years since Bedi broke the gender barrier on the national stage. Her story continues to resonate as a symbol of determination against gender bias, with Bedi recalling that she initially had to insist on the opportunity to lead the parade after being overlooked due to her gender.

