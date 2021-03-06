New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday praised the Indian medical fraternity for their fight against COVID-19, saying they have taught the world the art of engaging minds without physical engagement and fighting the real virus through sometimes virtual and sometimes non-virtual means.

While the coronavirus pandemic offered an opportunity in adversity, the Indian medical fraternity took a lead in proving to the world that India could not only be self-reliant but could also offer reliance to other nations, the Union Minister of State PMO and Personnel said.

Addressing the 76th Annual Conference of Association of Physicians of India (API) as the chief guest, Singh hailed Indian physicians' contribution towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

Singh had a special word of appreciation for the young physicians, particularly young resident doctors, who had earned the distinction of being lauded as Corona warriors and helped India emerge victorious against all odds even when several countries with lesser populations were struggling.

"While India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was among the first in the world to come out with a COVID-19 vaccine, it is now also providing the same vaccine to other countries," he said.

Addressing the virtual conference where Dr S M Sapatnekar and Dr Y P Munjal were the guests of honour, Singh said the first API conference he attended was the 38th at Kathmandu and after that, he did not miss any API conference until he got preoccupied with pressing government assignments after 2014.

Referring to the theme of this year's API conference 'Engaging Minds: Empowering Medicine', Singh said it is appropriate to the time at which this conference is being held.

The Indian physicians, he said, have taught the world the art of engaging minds without physical engagement and fighting the real virus through sometimes virtual and sometimes non-virtual means.

