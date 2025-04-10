Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, offered prayers at the revered Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on Thursday.

The visit took place during the spiritually significant period of 'Pradosh Kaal'.

Speaking after the darshan, Gadkari said, "Today, during 'Pradosh Kaal', I got the good fortune to take darshan of Mahakaleshwar ji. This is my luck. I prayed for more strength and dedication to do more work for the country and society and his blessing will keep us motivated to do good work."

The Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in India and holds immense religious significance for devotees of Lord Shiva. Located in the ancient city of Ujjain, the temple draws pilgrims from across the country, especially during auspicious occasions and festivals like Mahashivratri and Shravan.

Meanwhile, Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 10 National Highway projects worth Rs 5,800 Cr in Madhya Pradesh. He also inaugurated the newly constructed Ujjain-Badnawar four-lane highway.

In a Post on X, he described the day as a historic milestone for Ujjain and the adjoining districts and noted that the highway and connectivity initiatives would directly benefit the districts of Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Indore, Dhar, Rajgarh, and Ashoknagar.

"Today is a historic day for Ujjain and surrounding areas. The road projects inaugurated and foundation stone laid today will directly benefit districts like Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Indore, Dhar, Rajgarh, Ashoknagar. Through these projects, Ujjain and surrounding districts have got a new pace of development with better road connectivity," he said.

"With the development of these projects, there will be high-speed connectivity of Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra with Ujjain. The journey to Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga will be easy and convenient for the devotees. Easy connectivity will be established between Delhi-Mumbai and Malwa region. Logistics cost will be reduced," he added. (ANI)

