Bengaluru, April 10: In a tragic case, a 59-year-old woman has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of her 17-year-old daughter, Sahiti Shivapriya. Reportedly, the woman took this extreme step after her daughter lied about her PU exam results. The city court delivered the verdict on Tuesday, also imposing a fine of INR 50,000 on Rani.

According to the Times of India report, the accused was identified as Bhimaneni Padmini Rani. The incident occurred on April 29, 2024, at their home in Shastrinagar Banashankari. Sahiti had initially claimed to have scored 95% in her II Pre-University examinations. However, she later confessed to her mother that she had failed one subject, blaming Rani for her poor performance. Bengaluru Shocker: Husband Detained After Model Found Murdered at Home in Karnataka’s Nelamangala, Family Suspect Dowry Killing.

Woman Gets Life Term for Killing Daughter for Lying About Exams

Doubting her daughter's claims, Rani contacted Sahiti's close friend, who revealed that Sahiti had actually failed in four subjects. This revelation led to a heated argument between mother and daughter. Renukaswamy Murder Case: Bengaluru Court Warns Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Over Absence From Proceedings.

Public Prosecutor Bhaskar informed the court that Sahiti reacted rudely when confronted, which pushed Rani into a fit of rage. In a moment of uncontrolled anger, she attacked her daughter with two kitchen knives, resulting in Sahiti's death.

