Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], January 4 (ANI): Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday reached Ajmer to offer chadar on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ajmer Sharif Dargah. He said that the intent behind the visit is "reinforcing the message of unity".

"Heading to Ajmer Sharif Dargah with a 'chadar' on behalf of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodiji, a gesture of faith that unites millions & reflects the values of peace & brotherhood. During 'Urs,' lakhs of people visit, and we are focused on making their journey easier while reinforcing our message of unity," Rijiju posted on X.

Also Read | Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Toxic Waste Won't Be Incinerated Till January 6; Madhya Pradesh Government To Give Pithampur Protest Report to High Court.

On Friday, Kiren Rijiju visited the Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in Delhi to offer his prayers.

The Union Minister was accompanied by the National President of the BJP Minority Morcha. Jamal Siddiqui also offered the chadar at the Dargah. He said that he is there with PM Modi's message of brotherhood and for peace in the country.

Also Read | DPDP Rules: E-Commerce, Gaming and Social Media Platforms Must Delete Personal User Data After 3 Years, Digital Personal Data Protection Draft Rules Mandate.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over a 'chadar' to Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju that would be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the occasion of the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti--the 13th-century Sufi saint. The Union Minister will hand over the 'chadar' at the dargah on PM Modi's behalf on Saturday.

This 'Chadar' will be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the occasion of the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

PM Modi has been sending a 'Chadar' to the shrine annually to mark the occasion. Since assuming office as Prime Minister, Modi has offered a 'Chadar' to Ajmer Sharif Dargah ten times. This will be the 11th time he has participated in this tradition.

Last year, during the 812th Urs, the 'Chadar' was presented to the shrine by then Union Minister Smriti Irani and Jamal Siddiqui, along with a delegation representing the Muslim community, on behalf of the Prime Minister. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)