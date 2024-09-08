Kamrup (Assam) [India], September 8 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday paid tribute and offered Shradhanjali to singer, composer and filmmaker Bhupen Hazarika on his 98th birth anniversary.

In a post on X, Sonowal said, "On Bhupen Hazarika's birthday, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the legendary artist."

Earlier today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to to Bhupen Hazarika.

In a social media post on X, Kharge wrote, "On the birth anniversary of the revered 'Bard of Brahmaputra', Bhupen Hazarika, we pay tribute to his enduring legacy in music. A visionary artist, lyricist, poet, and filmmaker, his creative genius bridged cultural divides, promoting harmony and humanity through his timeless works."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid tribute to Bhupen Hazarika and said that his songs radiate the message of justice, harmony and brotherhood.

In a social media post on X, Assam CM Sarma wrote, "The music of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika transcends all barriers! His songs radiate the message of justice, harmony and brotherhood. Today on his Jayanti, we pay homage to the Bard of Brahmaputra."

In 2019, Bhupen Hazarika received India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, from President Ram Nath Kovind.

The singer, also an acclaimed poet and filmmaker, was born on September 8, 1926, and passed away on November 5, 2011. Hazarika was most popular in West Bengal and Bangladesh and was responsible for introducing the culture and folk music of Assam and Northeast India to Hindi cinema.

Popularly known as Sudhakantha, meaning the nightingale, he had received the National Film Award, Padmashri, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, Padma Vibhushan, and many other prestigious honours.

He was known for his baritone voice and for making music on themes ranging from romance to social and political commentary. Some of his renowned works in Assamese music which audiences still enjoy include 'Bistirno Parore,' 'Moi Eti Jajabo,' 'Ganga Mor Maa,' and 'Bimurto Mur Nixati Jen.' (ANI)

