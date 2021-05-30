New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): On completion of seven years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led government on Sunday, Union Ministers took to Twitter to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.

Congratulating the Prime Minister for completing seven years of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Central government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the country will overcome every challenge under the leadership of PM Modi.

"For the last 7 years, the people of the country have expressed their unwavering faith in Modi Ji's service and dedication, for which I bow to the countrymen. I am confident that under Modi's visionary leadership, we will overcome every challenge and continue the journey of development uninterrupted," Shah tweeted in Hindi and hashtagged the tweet with '7YearsOfSeva'.

"In these seven years, Modi Ji improved the lives of poor, farmers and deprived sections by connecting them with the mainstream with his welfare policies. He also made India a strong nation through his leadership," Shah said in his tweet.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his series of tweets said that a new chapter of public service, public welfare, development, good governance and reforms has been written in these seven years.

"The NDA government has completed seven years under the leadership of @narendramodi. A new chapter of public service, public welfare, development, good governance and reforms has been written in these seven years. Efforts are being made to empower even the poorest of the poor under the guidance of the Prime Minister," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

"Sincere thanks to the Prime Minister for working with the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas. He has been working with dedication during the COVID crisis. Together we will fulfill Prime Minister's pledge for the New India," Singh said in another tweet.

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur also congratulated PM Modi as his government for seven years of the BJP government in the Centre.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi's Leadership has provided Decisiveness and Responsiveness in governance, Stability along w/ Reforms ensuring high Sectoral Growth and Social, Digital as well as Financial inclusion for all. 7YearsOfSeva & many more ahead," Thakur tweeted.

The NDA alliance came into power in 2014 after defeating the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA). The BJP had secured 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Riding on the work of its first term, the BJP-led NDA government was again elected in 2019 with the BJP winning 303 seats in Lok Sabha. (ANI)

