Purnea, February 25: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be restricted under 100 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, if all the opposition parties fight unitedly.

Addressing the Mahagathbandhan rally in Purnea, the Chief Minister said "When I left them (BJP) and came here, different parties from every state across the country called me and thanked me and asked me to remain united. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Says ’Looking Forward To Align With Like-Minded Parties To Defeat BJP in General Polls'.

Now we are only waiting for the Congress. If all the opposition parties come together and fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together then the BJP will be restricted under 100 seats. If everyone unites then it will be a big thing. I was waiting for this."

The Chief Minister further said that his only goal was to unite the opposition to defeat the BJP. "I will keep trying to make it a reality. The BJP needs to be wiped out from the entire country," he added. Kumar said that the BJP people don't even remember their leaders.

"These BJP people don't even remember their leaders. They don't even take names of Atal ji, Arun Jaitley, Advani or others. They do not belong to anyone. They don't have experience," he said. He further said that BJP has not done anything for the development of Bihar.

"They (BJP) did not do any work for the development of Bihar and came here and said that we have done development. Did these people help as much as they had announced before the 2015 elections? Had said that they will help Rs 1 lakh 25 thousand crores but we got only Rs 59 lakhs in 8 years," said Kumar.

Notably, Nitish Kumar desires to become Prime Minister but had several times said that he don't want to be and is focused on getting the opposition together for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who addressed the rally via video conferencing, said that the Mahagathbandhan will win in Bihar.

"No one can break us (Mahagathbandhan) till we are one. We have to save the country. We have to save minorities' rights. This time BJP Government will lose. The Mahagathbandhan will win in Bihar. 2024 will show the strong win of our party," said Yadav. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: We Will Contest Next Lok Sabha Elections From Aurangabad and Other Seats, Says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Meanwhile, during the ongoing 85th plenary session of the Congress in Raipur, the party said that there was there is an urgent need for a united opposition to take on the NDA on common ideological grounds adding that the emergence of any third force will provide advantage to the BJP and NDA. Congress further said that they should go all out to identify, mobilise and align like-minded secular forces.

