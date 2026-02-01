New Delhi, February 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended birthday wishes to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and praised his leadership for driving "remarkable progress" in various sectors in the state. CM Sarma was born on February 1, 1969, in Assam's Jorhat. He was elected to the Assam Legislative Assembly from Jalukbari for the first time in 2001 on a Congress ticket, defeating Asom Gana Parishad leader Bhrigu Kumar Phukan.

Following political disagreements with the state Congress leadership, Sarma stepped down from all his roles in 2014. He served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly for the Jalukbari constituency until he left the Assembly in September 2015. Sarma became a member of the BJP on August 23, 2015. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Warm birthday wishes to Assam CM Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji. Under his leadership, Assam has made remarkable progress in various sectors. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people." ‘Miya Muslims’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Links Electoral Roll Revision to Identifying Foreigners, Says BJP Submitted Nearly 5 Lakh Complaints.

Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media and wished the Assam CM on his birthday. "Warm birthday greetings to Chief Minister of Assam Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji. Your tireless efforts towards realising Modi Ji's vision of a developed, peaceful, and safe Assam are commendable. Wishing you good health, a long life, and continued strength in public service," HM Shah said in a post on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, wishing CM Sarma in a post on X, prayed for his healthy and long life. "May you be blessed with excellent health, long life, and a glorious existence, and may you continue to advance relentlessly on the path of public welfare, setting new benchmarks of development and good governance for Assam. This is my prayer at the feet of Maa Kamakhya Devi," CM Yogi said. ‘Gaurav Gogoi Is a Pakistani Agent, and His Wife Is a Pakistani’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says Facts Will Be Made Public in February, Dares Congress Leader to Sue (Watch Video).

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta also took to X and extended warm birthday wishes to the Assam CM, stating, "Warm birthday greetings to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma ji. Wishing him good health, strength, and continued dedicated service to the nation, guiding Assam and the North East to greater heights."

