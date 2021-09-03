Kohima, Sep 2 (PTI) The Nagaland government on Thursday said its latest phase of unlocking will be extended by two more weeks.

All relaxations which are in force will remain in effect till September 16, an order issued by Principal Secretary (Home), Abhijit Sinha said.

The north-eastern state began unlocking in phases from July 1 and the 15-day-long fifth phase was to end on September 2.

On August 16, the high powered committee on COVID-19 helmed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had decided that Unlock-5 phase will take place from August 19 to September 2.

