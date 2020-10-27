Nagpur, Oct 27 (PTI) An unmarried teen girl allegedly committed suicide in Wathoda area of Nagpur after she got pregnant and her lover went back on his promise of marriage, police said on Tuesday.

She was in a relationship with a local youth who exploited her sexually, but refused to marry her or acknowledge he was the father of the unborn child, an official said.

"The teen hanged herself on Monday evening," said the Wathoda police station official.

