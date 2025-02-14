New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to CBI on the plea moved by Kuldeep Singh Sengar's brother Jaideep Singh Sengar. He sought suspension of his sentence in the Unnao custodial death case.

Justice Vikas Mahajan issued notice to the CBI and sought a response on the bail plea. The next date of hearing is fixed for March 11, 2025.

Meanwhile, the High Court has extended the Interim bail granted till the next date of hearing. His interim bail was scheduled to expire on February 18.

Jaideep Singh Sengar has moved a plea through advocate SPM Tripathi. He has sought bail on the medical grounds that he is suffering from mouth cancer and is still undergoing treatment.

Earlier he was granted interim on medical grounds on July 3, 2024. The same was extended on November 18, 2024.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Jaideep Singh Sengar and others were sentenced to 10-year imprisonment by a CBI Court at Tis Hazari Delhi in 2019. Their appeals are pending before the Delhi High Court.

This case is related to the custodial death of the father of Unnao Rape victim. Her father was arrested in April 2009 in a case of Arms Act.

On the other hand, Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted and sentenced in Unnao Rape case. He is serving a life sentence awarded for raping the minor victim. This appeal is also pending before the High Court. (ANI)

