Pilibhit (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) Two men from Bareilly drowned while bathing in a canal in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Madhotanda, Ashok Pal told reporters that the bodies have been retrieved and will be sent for postmortem.

According to police, Manzoor Ahmed (42) and his friend, Anees Ahmed (47) -- residents of Milak Rohndi within the Subhash Nagar police station limits in Bareilly -- had travelled by car to visit a dargah located in the area adjacent to the Barahi forest in the Madhotanda police station area along with their friends from the village.

As the dargah was closed, they decided to return.

On their way back, Anees and Manzoor decided to bathe in the canal. The duo got stuck in the strong current near a weir in the canal and drowned, police said.

