Lucknow, Nov 21 (PTI) With 24 fresh COVID-19 deaths in Uttar Pradesh, the toll due to the disease rose to 7,524 in the state, while the total cases surged to 5,24,223 with 2,326 new infections, officials said on Saturday.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said that in the past 24 hours 2,326 fresh cases were reported from the state.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Multi-Storeyed Flats for Members of Parliament on November 23.

"So far, 4,93,228 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the state. The recovery rate stands at 94.09 per cent." Prasad said.

He added that the count of the active cases in the state stands at 23,471. He also said that the positivity rate of November is 1.6 per cent.

Also Read | Devi Priya, Telugu Poet and Sahitya Akademi Awardee, Dies in Hyderabad.

Till now, as many as 7,524 COVID-19 patients have died.

He also informed that on Friday 1.73 lakh samples were tested, taking the total samples tested in the state to 1.78 crore so far.

Emphasising on surveillance, Prasad said, "Testing is the way to break the chain of infection as it identifies positive cases."

He also said that instructions have been given to district administrations to plot the infection cases on the map of the district, so as to identify the pockets of the disease, and then carry out focussed surveillance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)