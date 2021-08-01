Etah, Aug 1 (PTI) Acting on a police report, Uttar Pradesh's Etah district administration has cancelled the arms licenses of Samajwadi Party leaders Rameshwar Singh Yadav and Jugendra Singh Yadav and three others.

The arms license of Zila Panchayat president Rekha Yadav was also cancelled, officials said.

The licences were cancelled on Saturday by District Magistrate Ankit Kumar Agarwal following a police report, they said.

District Magistrate Ankit Kumar Agarwal on Sunday said that arms licences of family members of Jugendra Singh Yadav were cancelled, since criminal cases were registered against them.

They were earlier given notices to deposit their arms, but following non-deposition of the arms, the local court ordered cancellation of the arms licences, he said.

Jugendra Singh Yadav, a SP leader, said that cases were registered against a number of other leaders in the district, but their arms licenses were not cancelled.

"The administration is acting in an arbitrary manner against us," he said.

