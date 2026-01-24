A firefighter trying to douse the fire in the car in Noida. (Photo/ANI)

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): A car caught fire late on Friday night near a U-turn in Noida's Sector 25A, under the jurisdiction of the Sector-24 police station, leading to temporary disruption of traffic in the area, UP police said.

According to the police, smoke was first noticed coming out of the vehicle, after which it caught fire. Rahul Sharma Gyanchand, a resident of Hastinapur village in Meerut district, was driving the car. He managed to get out of the vehicle safely before the fire spread further.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Police and fire brigade teams arrived at the scene soon after receiving the information and brought the fire under control. Officials said the flames were doused successfully.

Due to the incident, traffic movement in the area was affected for some time. Normal traffic resumed after about an hour once the situation was brought under control and the vehicle was removed from the road. (ANI)

